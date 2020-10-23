Timur Akhriev Virtual Tour & Artist Talk

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Timur Akhriev Virtual Tour & Artist Talk

Join us on Facebook as we broadcast live from Townsend Atelier for the opening of ECLECTICA, a solo show featuring new artwork by Timur Akhriev.

Timur will walk through the exhibit and talk about each painting, its meaning, his process, and inspiration. Q & A are welcome!

"﻿I chose the name Eclectica because I've collected very diverse subject matter in my paintings throughout several years of traveling in USA, Italy and Russia. The subjects come from different times, style phases, and mediums, and the genre include portraits, landscapes and still life. I think this world too large of a place to only take one direction. What the subjects have in common is that they drew me in." - Timur Akhriev

Works will be available for purchase online on our website or by appointment in person: www.townsendatelier.com, (423) 266-2712

