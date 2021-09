× Expand John Dooley Tinsley Ellis

Doors: 6:00PM

Show: 7:00PM

Seated Show

Album Release Show

Since his Alligator debut 30 years ago, Southern blues-rock guitar wizard, vocalist and songwriter Tinsley Ellis has become a bona fide worldwide guitar hero. The Chicago Sun-Times says, “It’s hard to overstate the raw power of his music.” Now, he makes his triumphant return to Alligator Records with a powerful new album, Winning Hand.

Admission: $25.00