Ensemble Theatre of Chattanooga presents TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS based on the book by Cheryl Strayed and adapted for the stage by Nia Vardolos. A writer takes over an advice column as a voluntary effort only to learn way more about herself than she bargained for, through the sharing of personal anectdotes via email replies to some of the most personal and strange requests for advice.