Title: Chatt About Science: How To Use the Environment To Improve Your Memory

Stone Cup Cafe 208 Frazier Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Remembering information about one's past experiences and remembering to complete future plans both play an integral role in daily life.  Decades of research have revealed that memories often contain rich details about the context in which the memory was formed, such as sights, sounds, odors, and even emotion. Dr. Jill Shelton, an Assistant Professor in the psychology department and Director of the Cognitive Aging, Learning, and Memory Lab at UTC, will discuss how we can use information from our environment to improve memory

Stone Cup Cafe 208 Frazier Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

