Ackerman Auditorium University Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37315

In celebration of Latin American History Month, Southern Adventist University will feature a vibrant musical group, Tlen Huicani, that is dedicated to preserving and promoting the musical heritage of Veracruz, Mexico. The singers will perform multiple sections that showcase the history and culture of Mexico, many of which feature a traditional harp. Tickets are required and will be sold at the door for $5 per person. Please call 423.236.2814 for ticket information.

