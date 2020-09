TN Ruminators

Outdoors and keeping a safe distance, the TN Ruminators will play on the patio at Slick's Burgers on Main St in downtown Chattanooga on Sunday, Sept. 27, from 1 until 3:30. We are excited to be playing for the first time in public since you-know-what hit the fan. Come sit outside with us and enjoy some delicious food and refreshing beverages