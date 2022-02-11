TN Songwriters Qualifying Round

× Expand Wanderlinger Brewing Stay TNVacation

We are proud to be a qualifying round location again this year for the 2022 Tennessee Songwriters Week.

Songwriters, sign ups for the 2022 Tennessee Songwriters Week Qualifying Rounds at Wanderlinger are now OPEN! Winners of the Qualifying Rounds will go to the Showcase rounds at venues across @tnvacation. The Showcase winners will get their chance to play at the legendary @bluebirdcafetn. Check out our page for all the information:

Songwriters: Sign up by emailing Mike@wanderlinger.com

To spectate and support your artists come out on Feb 11 at 8pm. Songwriters schedule will be announced closer to event.

This is an all ages event all night.

More information available at https://www.tnvacation.com/songwriters-week