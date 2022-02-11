TN Songwriters Qualifying Round

to

WanderLinger Brewing Company 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

We are proud to be a qualifying round location again this year for the 2022 Tennessee Songwriters Week.

Songwriters, sign ups for the 2022 Tennessee Songwriters Week Qualifying Rounds at Wanderlinger are now OPEN! Winners of the Qualifying Rounds will go to the Showcase rounds at venues across @tnvacation. The Showcase winners will get their chance to play at the legendary @bluebirdcafetn. Check out our page for all the information:

Songwriters: Sign up by emailing Mike@wanderlinger.com

To spectate and support your artists come out on Feb 11 at 8pm. Songwriters schedule will be announced closer to event.

This is an all ages event all night.

More information available at https://www.tnvacation.com/songwriters-week

Info

WanderLinger Brewing Company 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Concerts & Live Music
423-269-7979
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - TN Songwriters Qualifying Round - 2022-02-11 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - TN Songwriters Qualifying Round - 2022-02-11 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - TN Songwriters Qualifying Round - 2022-02-11 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - TN Songwriters Qualifying Round - 2022-02-11 20:00:00 ical

We Try Wednesday On Big FM

newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

December 23, 2021

Friday

December 24, 2021

Saturday

December 25, 2021

Sunday

December 26, 2021

Monday

December 27, 2021

Tuesday

December 28, 2021

Wednesday

December 29, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours