TN Songwriters Week

The Camp House 149 E. MLK Blvd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

One of three local qualifying events for the state wide competition: TN Songwriters Week

Doors at 6:30, music at 7pm, $5- cover

20 artists compete to move on to the next round.

