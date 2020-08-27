TNT

1885 Grill - Ooltewah 9469 Bradmore Lane, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

TNT is coming to the 1885 Grill Ooltewah patio! Terrie Everette and Terry Parker play a little bit of everything, from Pat Benatar to Johnny Cash. Join us for sangria flight night specials and live, local music.

Concerts & Live Music
