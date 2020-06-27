Toes Yoga Open House

Toes Yoga 3228 Brainerd Rd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Toes Yoga Open House

You're invited for a free day of classes, meditations and snacks to take time for some self-care and to nourish yourself.

We'll have our doors open all day for you to drop in and say hello, join in on a socially distanced class or learn more about our new schedule and group of teachers.

* Parking available in the back.

The schedule for Saturday is as follows:

9am: Salutations with Cyndi

Start your morning with an invigorating flow through the sun salutations.

10am Power Flow with Missy

Build stamina and strength with this powered up positively energized class.

11am Back Care with Cyndi

Use trusted techniques to help relieve back and hip pain for good

12pm Meditation led by Kim

This class will introduce how meditation helps to focus and calm the mind and body, a guided meditation is included.

1pm Wellness Yoga with Gin-wellness yoga is for anyone who does not want a strong or fast flow, it offers many modifications for different conditions

2pm Sound Bath by Beth O.

Beth is a master of the tones and frequencies of different drums, chimes and singing bowls to help move stagnant energy and calm heart and mind.

3pm Nidra with Missy

Nidra is the Yoga of sleep, you will be guided through the stages of a deep sleep while staying conscious. The class will be in savasana.

* Please be sure to arrive 10-15 minutes before the class starts, and bring your own yoga mat!

Toes Yoga 3228 Brainerd Rd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Health & Wellness
