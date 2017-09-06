The Footprint Foundation and green|spaces are encouraging Chattanoogans to attend a special screening of ‘Tomorrow’, the award-winning documentary about taking steps toward a sustainable future. The French film, made by Melanie Laurent and Cyril Dion, will be screened on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 5 p.m. at green|spaces. The screening is free and pizza and beer will be provided. Space can be reserved on Eventbrite.

The 2015 film starring Anthony Barnosky and Olivier De Schutter explores climate change but instead of showing the worst that can happen, the film shows what our world could look like if we brought together some of the best solutions to date in agriculture, energy, economics, education, and democracy.

“greenspaces is able to make the notion of “sustainable practices” much more relevant by offering a mix of programming to diverse and broad local audiences. The public screening of ‘Tomorrow’ will highlight some of the small ways everyday people are taking action to positively impact their neighbors, the environment, and local community,” said Lisa Pinckney, Executive Director, Footprint Foundation.

Inspiration for this film came in 2012 when French writer and activist Cyril Dion learned about a study carried out by twenty-two scientists from around the world that forecasts the extinction of multiple forms of life, and possibly a large part of humanity, by the year 2100.

The Tomorrow film won the Cesar award for best documentary, and has been viewed by over a million people in France. The film has been released in over 30 countries, including the U.S. in April 2017. This screening at green|spaces is the first time it will be shown in Chattanooga and the entire state of Tennessee.

“Every intentional effort we make, large and small, to think and act differently about how we approach living and working in Chattanooga will impact the health of the relationships we have with each other, the health of our local economy, and the health of our planet. The Footprint Foundation commends green|spaces’ work with residents, businesses, builders, and others to understand their part in Chattanooga’s sustainable economy,” said Pinckney.

The movie will last about two hours and a short discussion and special announcement from green|spaces will follow.