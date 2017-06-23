Tonalism Landscape Painting Workshop

June 23, 24 &25

10am-5pm

We are very happy to bring visiting instructor, Christopher Groves to Townsend Atelier this summer. Tonalism was an artistic style that emerged in the 1880s when American artists began to paint landscape forms with an overall tone of colored atmosphere or mist. Between 1880 and 1915, dark, neutral hues such as gray, brown or blue, often dominated compositions by artists associated with the style.

This three-day Tonalism Workshop will focus on teaching you how to create atmosphere and shadow in your paintings, as well as looking at various techniques using mid-range values within correct arrangements of specific color, composition, and line to create a visual poem and color harmony. How to minimize the palette to create luminous and emotional effects will be discussed by use of initial color studies and how to apply them to your own reference materials. Studying past and present Tonalist artists will be covered through slides and books throughout the 3 days; along with demos, class discussions, and one-on-one critiques.

Students should bring their own reference materials from which they wish to paint (several 8 x 10 color photos work best) or they can select images provided by instructor. Students will use color studies created in class to use within these reference materials.

There will be a one-hour lunch break each day. Feel free to bring your own lunch or enjoy plenty of dining options in our southside neighborhood.

For those students traveling from out of town, please let us know if you need any help with travel or accommodation recommendations.