Southern Adventist University invites the community to a Symphony Orchestra concert under the direction of Laurie Redmer Cadwallader on November 10 at 7:30 p.m. in the Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists.

Selections under the theme “Tone Poems: Stories Through Music” will include Léo Delibes’ “Suite” from Coppelia, Jean Sibelius’ “En Saga, op. 9,” Mikhail Glinka’s “Jota Aragonesa,” and Camille Saint-Saëns’ “Phaéton.”

The event is free and open to the public.