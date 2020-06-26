Tony And Heather Mabe Featured Performers on QuaranTunes @Noon on Friday June 26

The QuaranTunes @Noon concerts will feature the award winning husband and wife team of Tony and Heather Mabe.

A talented multi-instrumentalist, Tony plays numerous instruments including the piano, bluegrass and claw-hammer style banjo, guitar, mandolin, bass, and trumpet. Over the years he's played with numerous bands including, The James King Band, The Jeanette Williams Band, Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass, Bobby Atkins & The Countrymen, and Travers Chandler & Avery County. He has also won and placed numerous times at fiddlers conventions with his banjo, including his second place prize at the Allegheny Fiddlers Convention in the claw-hammer category in 2010, and third place at the Galax Fiddlers Convention on bluegrass banjo in 2011.

Over the years Heather Berry Mabe has recorded several albums including two for Tom T. & the late Miss Dixie Hall's label, Blue Circle Records. She has sung at many different venues across the U. S. including the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. A two time IBMA award winner for her work with the Daughters of Bluegrass, and a two time SPBGMA female vocalist of the year nominee, Heather has been gifted with a "mountain clear voice," to quote Miss Dixie Hall. The late Miss Dixie also stated "Tom T. and I have had Heather pegged for some time now as being as awesome as Allison, of the caliber of Emmylou and unassumingly sharing the legendary quality of Maybelle." Peter Cooper, Grammy nominated singer, songwriter, and producer, had this to say of Heather: “In the music business, we spend a lot of time talking about purity, beauty, tone, pitch and heart. Then Heather Berry sings and we just shut up and listen.”

The concerts have featured national touring and regional artists and previous performances are still available at the WoodSongs Dalton Facebook page. A Facebook account is not necessary to watch the concerts and they can be accessed at https://www.facebook.com/woodsongsdaltonconcerts/.

The WoodSongs Dalton concert series, now in its tenth year has provided the North Georgia area with family friendly music while benefiting local non-profits.

Proceeds from the concert will benefit the DEO Clinic, a 501(c)3 that provides medical care to low income uninsured individuals. Donations to the DEO Clinic can be made online at www.deoclinic.org or mailed to the DEO Clinic at P. O. Box 814 Dalton, GA 30722. Proceeds for this concert will be matched up to $1,000 by an anonymous donor.

The concert series is sponsored in part by the Dalton Convention and Visitors Bureau, Friends of WoodSongs, and numerous local business sponsors.