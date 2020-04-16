Tornado Relief & Clean-up Supply Collection

Amigo's Red Bank 1906 Dayton Blvd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37415

To lend our support, the Chattanooga Red Wolves Family will be setting up the following collection of needed supplies for the tornado relief & clean-up effort in Hamilton County:

Items Needed:

  • Non perishable food items (snacks for recovery & clean-up crews)
  • Blankets (freshly laundered)
  • Personal hygiene items ( soap, shampoo, deodorant, tooth paste & brushes, feminine products, etc)
  • Baby items (diapers, wipes, formula)
  • Cleaning supplies (liquids (clorox, lysol, etc.) & brooms & dust pans)
  • Tarps
  • Plastic storage containers & lids

Additional Details: This will be a contactless drop off. Please drive up to the designated area and one of our volunteers will remove your donation from the car trunk or truck bed. You will not need to leave your vehicle. All items will then be delivered to the Hamilton YMCA.

