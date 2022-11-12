× Expand Junior League of Chattanooga Explore, Climb, and Touch at Touch-A-Truck November 12th

Touch-a-Truck Chattanooga is a family-friendly, hands-on event that offers opportunities for children to EXPLORE, CLIMB, and TOUCH trucks of all kinds, including emergency response vehicles, heavy machinery, and other equipment. Kids will also have the opportunity to meet the personnel who protect, serve, and build our community. Learning will come alive when children connect these gigantic vehicles to our Tennessee economy and possible careers like farming, manufacturing, construction, and public service. Quiet hour will be from 9AM-10AM for those who are more sensitive to noise and flashing lights.