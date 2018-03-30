Town Mountain
Songbirds Music Hall 41 East 14th St, East Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Wednesday
Concerts & Live MusicHap Henninger
Concerts & Live MusicJazz in the Lounge
Concerts & Live MusicPriscilla & Little Rickee
Concerts & Live MusicJimmy Harris
Concerts & Live MusicThe Spot Open Mic
Concerts & Live MusicCaney Village, CHEW, Chilhowee Royal
Thursday
Education & LearningEnergy: How to Bottle It
This & ThatImpact
Art & ExhibitionsArtwise: Jason Foumberg
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningCreating With Inks
Concerts & Live MusicJames Crumble Trio
Friday
Concerts & Live MusicPapa Sway
Theater & DanceClogging Happy Hour
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningBouquet Basics: Flower Arranging 101
Concerts & Live MusicDonna Hopkins
Saturday
Education & LearningIntroduction to Copper Plate Etching with Stan Townsend
-
Education & Learning Home & Garden Kids & FamilyVegetable Gardening for Beginners
MarketsFarmer’s Market
Sunday
Education & LearningIntroduction to Copper Plate Etching with Stan Townsend
Concerts & Live MusicKyle Nachtigal
Concerts & Live MusicHannah Thomas
This & ThatA Cruise with Mark Twain
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
Education & Learning OutdoorWinter Vistas "The Old Wauhatchie Pike"
Monday
Theater & DanceNew Year Belly Dance Session
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
Talks & ReadingsThe Folklore of Plants with Ray Zimmerman
Charity & Fundraisers Theater & DanceDivas and Desserts
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
Talks & ReadingsProtect Our Federal Lands
Concerts & Live MusicVery Open Mic
Tuesday
Sports This & ThatWake Up & Run
Concerts & Live MusicJazzanooga Pop-Up LIVE Sessions
Education & LearningTennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute Tour
Education & Learning This & ThatEnglish Country Dance for All!
Concerts & Live MusicRussel Dickerson
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
Education & LearningMosaic Tile Workshop with Daud Akhriev