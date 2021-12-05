Collegedale, TN – Due to the overwhelming response last holiday season, the City of

Collegedale and the Collegedale Tomorrow Foundation will again join together to

sponsor the “Tractor Swing” holiday event on Sunday, December 5, from 5:30 to

9:00pm. The public is invited to come celebrate the spirit of the Christmas season, the

American Farmer and the American Workhorse – the tractor.

Guests will be treated to holiday tunes by Emerald Butler and her Fastgrass, Bluegrass

Band along with a tractor decorating contest celebrating the “Spirit of Christmas.”

Antique, new, well-used, farm, and even lawn tractors of all shapes and sizes are

welcome to compete in earning first ($500), second ($250), and third ($150) place prize

money for most festive decorations.

The Commons is host to the Collegedale Market and promotes the Farm to Table

movement. From 7-9pm, Founders Hall will be filled with holiday and musical favorites

where you can sit by the crackling fireplace or swing dance to the sounds. In The Barn,

Santa will be taking a break from the North Pole via a magical snow-globe for Christmas

photos from 6-7pm. Warm your hands by the bonfire and delight your taste buds with

delicious chicken, macaroni and cheese, funnel cakes, hot chocolate and more

mouthwatering options from Tasty Yum Yum. The Commons Pavilion and market area

will be lit with yards and yards of stringed, white and multi-colored lights. Children of all

ages can try their luck at farm-themed games from 6-8pm.

The sign-up form to enter the tractor decorating contest is available at

www.spiritofchristmastn.com. Local businesses are welcome to participate for a small

fee and may display a 11”x17” advertising sign on their tractor, but are exempt from the

competition. All entries must be received by Wednesday, December 1.

For additional event information and tractor decoration information, call the Parks &

Recreation office at 423-468-1971, or email parksandrec@collegedaletn.gov.