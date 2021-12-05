Collegedale, TN – Due to the overwhelming response last holiday season, the City of
Collegedale and the Collegedale Tomorrow Foundation will again join together to
sponsor the “Tractor Swing” holiday event on Sunday, December 5, from 5:30 to
9:00pm. The public is invited to come celebrate the spirit of the Christmas season, the
American Farmer and the American Workhorse – the tractor.
Guests will be treated to holiday tunes by Emerald Butler and her Fastgrass, Bluegrass
Band along with a tractor decorating contest celebrating the “Spirit of Christmas.”
Antique, new, well-used, farm, and even lawn tractors of all shapes and sizes are
welcome to compete in earning first ($500), second ($250), and third ($150) place prize
money for most festive decorations.
The Commons is host to the Collegedale Market and promotes the Farm to Table
movement. From 7-9pm, Founders Hall will be filled with holiday and musical favorites
where you can sit by the crackling fireplace or swing dance to the sounds. In The Barn,
Santa will be taking a break from the North Pole via a magical snow-globe for Christmas
photos from 6-7pm. Warm your hands by the bonfire and delight your taste buds with
delicious chicken, macaroni and cheese, funnel cakes, hot chocolate and more
mouthwatering options from Tasty Yum Yum. The Commons Pavilion and market area
will be lit with yards and yards of stringed, white and multi-colored lights. Children of all
ages can try their luck at farm-themed games from 6-8pm.
The sign-up form to enter the tractor decorating contest is available at
www.spiritofchristmastn.com. Local businesses are welcome to participate for a small
fee and may display a 11”x17” advertising sign on their tractor, but are exempt from the
competition. All entries must be received by Wednesday, December 1.
For additional event information and tractor decoration information, call the Parks &
Recreation office at 423-468-1971, or email parksandrec@collegedaletn.gov.