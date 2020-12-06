City of Collegedale and Collegedale Tomorrow Foundation New Tractor Swing Holiday Event onDecember 6 at The Commons in Collegedale

Tractor Swing Holiday Event

The public is invited to a new holiday tradition celebrating the American Farmer and the American Workhorse, the tractor.

The City of Collegedale and the Collegedale Tomorrow Foundation are sponsoring the “Tractor Swing” event on Sunday, December 6, from 5:30 to 9:00pm, featuring the Chattanooga Monday Nite Big Band and a tractor decorating contest celebrating the “Spirit of Christmas.” Antique, new, well-used, farm, and even lawn tractors of all shapes and sizes are welcome to compete in earning first ($500), second ($300), and third ($200) place prize money for most festive decorations.

The Commons is host to the Collegedale Market and promotes the Farm to Table movement. From 7-9pm, Founders Hall will be filled with holiday and Big Band musical favorites where you can sit by the crackling fireplace or swing dance to the sounds.

In The Barn, Santa will be taking a break from the North Pole via a magical snow-globe for Christmas photos from 6-7pm. Warm your hands by the bonfire and tease your taste buds with food and hot drinks from local vendors.

The Commons Pavilion and market area will be lit with yards and yards of stringed, white and multi-colored lights. Children of all ages can try their luck at farm-themed games from 6-8pm.

Although this is mostly an outdoor event, masks will be required for safety reasons.

For more event information: collegedaleparksandrec.com

For Tractor Decorating Contest information, contact the Collegedale Tomorrow Foundation at 423-664-3022.