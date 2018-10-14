We are super excited to bring Alyssa back to Chattanooga for her second workshop at Townsend Atelier. Alyssa is a fantastic artist and a dedicated and generous instructor. This 4-day workshop is designed to guide the students toward creating a painting from a photo reference, using both indirect and direct traditional painting techniques. It aims to instruct painters on how to use the photograph to create a painting that surpasses the look of the photograph, not simply imitates a photograph. The workshop will explain how to create a useful photo reference, covering topics such as ideal lighting, camera settings, lenses, Photoshop, and printing.
Transcending the Photo Reference 4-Day Painting Workshop
Townsend Atelier 301 E. 11th St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
