Transcending the Photo Reference 4-Day Painting Workshop

Townsend Atelier 301 E. 11th St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

We are super excited to bring Alyssa back to Chattanooga for her second workshop at Townsend Atelier.  Alyssa is a fantastic artist and a dedicated and generous instructor.  This 4-day workshop is designed to guide the students toward creating a painting from a photo reference, using both indirect and direct traditional painting techniques. It aims to instruct painters on how to use the photograph to create a painting that surpasses the look of the photograph, not simply imitates a photograph. The workshop will explain how to create a useful photo reference, covering topics such as ideal lighting, camera settings, lenses, Photoshop, and printing.

Townsend Atelier 301 E. 11th St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
