We are super excited to bring Alyssa back to Chattanooga for her second workshop at Townsend Atelier. This 4-day workshop is designed to guide the students toward creating a painting from a photo reference, using both indirect and direct traditional painting techniques. It aims to instruct painters on how to use the photograph to create a painting that surpasses the look of the photograph, not simply imitates a photograph. The workshop will explain how to create a useful photo reference, covering topics such as ideal lighting, camera settings, lenses, Photoshop, and printing.

Details at https://townsendatelier.com/product/transcending-the-photo-reference-with-alyssa-monks/