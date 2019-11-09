Transcending the Photo Reference with Alyssa Monks

Google Calendar - Transcending the Photo Reference with Alyssa Monks - 2019-11-09 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Transcending the Photo Reference with Alyssa Monks - 2019-11-09 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Transcending the Photo Reference with Alyssa Monks - 2019-11-09 10:00:00 iCalendar - Transcending the Photo Reference with Alyssa Monks - 2019-11-09 10:00:00

Townsend Atelier 301 E. 11th St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

We are super excited to bring Alyssa back to Chattanooga for her second workshop at Townsend Atelier.  This 4-day workshop is designed to guide the students toward creating a painting from a photo reference, using both indirect and direct traditional painting techniques. It aims to instruct painters on how to use the photograph to create a painting that surpasses the look of the photograph, not simply imitates a photograph. The workshop will explain how to create a useful photo reference, covering topics such as ideal lighting, camera settings, lenses, Photoshop, and printing.

Details at https://townsendatelier.com/product/transcending-the-photo-reference-with-alyssa-monks/

Info

Townsend Atelier 301 E. 11th St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map
Education & Learning
Google Calendar - Transcending the Photo Reference with Alyssa Monks - 2019-11-09 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Transcending the Photo Reference with Alyssa Monks - 2019-11-09 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Transcending the Photo Reference with Alyssa Monks - 2019-11-09 10:00:00 iCalendar - Transcending the Photo Reference with Alyssa Monks - 2019-11-09 10:00:00 Google Calendar - Transcending the Photo Reference with Alyssa Monks - 2019-11-10 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Transcending the Photo Reference with Alyssa Monks - 2019-11-10 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Transcending the Photo Reference with Alyssa Monks - 2019-11-10 10:00:00 iCalendar - Transcending the Photo Reference with Alyssa Monks - 2019-11-10 10:00:00 Google Calendar - Transcending the Photo Reference with Alyssa Monks - 2019-11-11 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Transcending the Photo Reference with Alyssa Monks - 2019-11-11 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Transcending the Photo Reference with Alyssa Monks - 2019-11-11 10:00:00 iCalendar - Transcending the Photo Reference with Alyssa Monks - 2019-11-11 10:00:00 Google Calendar - Transcending the Photo Reference with Alyssa Monks - 2019-11-12 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Transcending the Photo Reference with Alyssa Monks - 2019-11-12 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Transcending the Photo Reference with Alyssa Monks - 2019-11-12 10:00:00 iCalendar - Transcending the Photo Reference with Alyssa Monks - 2019-11-12 10:00:00
DI 16.37

The Pulse Calendar

Thursday

September 12, 2019

Friday

September 13, 2019

Saturday

September 14, 2019

Sunday

September 15, 2019

Monday

September 16, 2019

Tuesday

September 17, 2019

Wednesday

September 18, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours