Travers Brothership

to Google Calendar - Travers Brothership - 2019-11-01 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Travers Brothership - 2019-11-01 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Travers Brothership - 2019-11-01 21:00:00 iCalendar - Travers Brothership - 2019-11-01 21:00:00

Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Travers Brothership returns to Chattanooga, TN for a show at Wanderlinger Brewing Co!

Ages 21 and up only, please...$10 Cover at the door

Travers Brothership Bio:

Songwriters. Singers. Multi-instrumentalists. Brothers. At only 26, twins Eric Travers and Kyle Travers have been writing songs and stunning live audiences for well over half their lifetime. Presenting soulful, bluesy, rock n’ roll spun in psychedelic jam, Travers Brothership; also including singer, bassist, songwriter, Josh Clark, and keyboardist, songwriter, percussionist, Ian McIsaac, create a fierce and balanced team, strengthened by the 13 years they’ve spent together on and off the road.

