Tri-State Bluebird Society Meeting

× Expand Tri-State Bluebird Society Bluebird at Nest Box

The Tri-State Bluebird Society, a chapter of the Tennessee Bluebird Society, holds its End of Season meeting on Sunday, November 14 from 4:00-6:00 p.m., in the Fellowship Hall of Grace Episcopal Church, 20 Belvoir Avenue at Brainerd Road. The meeting is open to any interested members of the public. For more information, contact: tristatebluebirds@gmail.com.

Lisa Lemza, a founding member of the Tri-State Bluebird Society, comments: “Love Bluebirds? Want to know more about how to protect them along with other cavity-nesting birds? Join the brand-new Tri-State Bluebird Society for the close-out meeting of our first season. Hear about the nesting box trails and fledglings we helped nurture since we started our activities this past May. Help install the first box for our latest trail. Bring a snack to share. All are welcome!”

In March 2021, a group of Chattanooga-area bluebird enthusiasts formed the Tri-State Bluebird Society, a new Chapter of the Tennessee Bluebird Society, to encourage Bluebird conservation by educating the public, constructing and monitoring Bluebird nest box trails, and developing healthy habitats where Bluebirds can thrive. For more information, go to the Tri-State Bluebird Society’s Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/142403114502463

______________________________________________________________________________

Tri-State Bluebird Society

End of Season Meeting

Sunday, November 14 from 4:00-6:00 p.m.

Grace Episcopal Church Fellowship Hall

20 Belvoir Avenue at Brainerd Road

Contact: tristatebluebirds@gmail.com