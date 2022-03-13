Tri-State Bluebird Society Season Opens

The Tri-State Bluebird Society, a chapter of the Tennessee Bluebird Society, holds the Opening Meeting of the 2022 Bluebird Monitoring Season on Sunday, March 13 at 2:00 p.m., at Audubon Acres’ Walker Hall, 900 North Sanctuary Road in East Brainerd. The meeting is open to any interested members of the public. For more information, contact: tristatebluebirds@gmail.com.

Lisa Lemza, a founding member of the Tri-State Bluebird Society, comments: “The public is invited to attend Tri-State Bluebird’s opening meeting of 2022 Bluebird Monitoring Season. Come meet your fellow bird enthusiasts and hear about the new trails being set up all around Chattanooga. We will have bluebird systems and trail supplies for sale and will teach attendees how to set up your own trails and monitor nest boxes, as well as guard against predators and protect your nests. We will also have an opportunity to see the new trail set up at Audubon Acres. Hopefully, we'll see you there!”

In March 2021, a group of Chattanooga-area bluebird enthusiasts formed the Tri-State Bluebird Society, a new Chapter of the Tennessee Bluebird Society, to encourage Bluebird conservation by educating the public, constructing, and monitoring Bluebird nest box trails, and developing healthy habitats where Bluebirds can thrive. For more information, go to the Tri-State Bluebird Society’s Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/142403114502463

