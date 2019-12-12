Rooted mostly in Southern traditions, like delta blues, swamp raga, Americana and soul, Trigger Hippy is spearheaded by drummer Steve Gorman (The Black Crowes) and bassist Nick Govrik. The collective reassembled in 2019 to release their first album in five years “Full Circle & Then Some,” which introduces Amber Woodhouse (vocals/sax) and Ed Jurdi (vocals, guitar) as they write the next chapter.
Trigger Hippy
Songbirds North 35 Station Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Wednesday
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Thursday
-
-
-
-
-
-
Friday
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Saturday
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Sunday
-
-
-
-
-
-
Monday
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Tuesday
-
-
-
-
-
-
