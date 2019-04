FEATURING:

Deja Unique | WANYË | Kimmie J.

HOSTED BY:

Aisha Woods #BigChickComedy

The artist that brought us The Figurines Burlesque Troupe, Young, Gifted, & Black Chattanooga, and #2DollarsAnd25CentChange is bringing you a musical experience that you do not want to miss. A mixture of R&B, pop, neo-soul, showtunes, and more.

WHEN: Fri. 4.26.19 @ 8PM

WHERE: Stone Cup Café | 208 Frazier Ave.

WHAT: $10 Admission