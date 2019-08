On Sunday, September 1st, 2019 at 11am, recording artist Trisha Yearwood will be celebrating the release of her new album Every Girl at Barnes & Noble Hamilton Place.

Join us for a Photo Op with Trisha Yearwood! A limited number of wristbands will be available with purchase of the CD or vinyl of Every Girl beginning at 9am on Friday, August 30th.

One wristband per person which includes one photo per purchase of album. CD booklets will be pre-signed. No personalization or signing of memorabilia.