Trivia at Wanderlinger

WanderLinger Brewing Company 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Join us for free trivia in the tap room every Wednesday at 7 PM! Prizes for the winners and runner up! Topics change weekly but focus on music, beer and art!

Food & Drink
423-269-7979
