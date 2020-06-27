Tropic Sōl Free Virtual Show

Tropic Sōl Free Virtual Show

Chattanooga-based Tropic Sōl, a three-piece band billing itself as ‘the best little island party band in the Southeast’, will be performing virtually on Saturday, June 27th at 4pm ET.

The show will be broadcast simultaneously on Facebook Live and IGTV. To tune in, like their Facebook band page, or follow their frontman (@dylankussmanofficial) on Instagram.

The one-hour performance will include the band’s unique stripped-down reggae and dance versions of songs by Bob Marley, Ziggy Marley, James Taylor, Jimmy Cliff, John Denver and Aretha Franklin, as well as an original self-titled single.

Admission is free, however they will be sharing links to various local organizations that are doing important work in the fights for economic and racial justice should you feel moved to donate.

Concerts & Live Music
