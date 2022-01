× Expand wanderlinger tropic sol tropic sol

Kick off your first weekend of 2022 with what you love most...live music!

Three Acts - 1 ticket for only $7

In the Company of Wolves

Tropic Sōl

Rick Rushing

Show starts at 8pm but doors open at 4pm. Come have a beer, wrap up your work, grab a bite to eat and stay for a show!