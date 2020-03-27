Chattanooga's best island party band brings their 3-piece arrangements of classic reggae, Jimmy Buffet and R&B songs to the best food and alehouse in the city. Come eat, drink, and enjoy an evening of maximum chill.
Tropic Sol
Tremont Tavern 1203 Hixson Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Friday
-
ComedyEtta May
-
Concerts & Live MusicGino Fanelli
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Night Social “Unplugged”
-
Concerts & Live MusicVoodoo Slim
-
Concerts & Live MusicAmber Carrington
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicRandy Rogers Band
-
Saturday
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningResin Your Pebeo Washers
-
Education & LearningBeginner Tarot
-
-
This & ThatHarry Potter Flash Day
-
This & ThatIt’s Brittney Brunch
-
Education & LearningReady! Set! Goals! for Your 2020 Vision
-
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Mailboxes
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
-
Concerts & Live MusicMy Name Is Preston
-
Film Theater & DanceBolshoi Ballet: Giselle
-
Concerts & Live MusicString Theory Annual Family Concert
-
Concerts & Live MusicMelanie A. Davis
Monday
-
Education & LearningWant to Publish Your Work? Learn to Edit First
-
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Education & LearningRelief Printing: Valentine's Day Edition - 2 Part Class
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicBlues Night Open Jam
-
Concerts & Live MusicFrank Hurricane
Tuesday
-
Education & LearningChattanooga Self Improvement Meetup
-
Education & LearningSew What
-
This & ThatChess K-night
-
Concerts & Live MusicTyler Martelli & Maria Jordania
-
Art & ExhibitionsAVA Critique Workshop
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningSilverpoint Drawing
Wednesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningBeginner's Stained Glass with Summer Harrison
-
Outdoor This & ThatCommunity Visioning Workshop
-
-
Education & LearningCarbon Five: Hack Night
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningGargoyle Sculpting
-
Concerts & Live MusicRuss Williamson
Thursday
-
Food & Drink Markets OutdoorMiller Park Farmers Market
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningIndirect Oil Painting with Susan Budash
-
Business & Career Education & Learning Kids & FamilyOpen House - Volkswagen Academy
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningLife Drawing Open Studio
-
Concerts & Live MusicToby Hewitt