Tropic Sōl

Due to popular demand after their recent online performance, Chattanooga-based Tropic Sōl, a three-piece band billing itself as ‘the best little island party band in the Southeast’, will be playing virtually again, this time on Sunday, July 19th at 4p EST.

The show will be broadcast on frontman Dylan Kussman’s YouTube page. To tune in, follow him there, or copy and paste the following link: https://youtu.be/i3_0ilFtpYc into your browser.

The one-hour performance will include the band’s unique stripped-down reggae and dance versions of songs by Bob Marley, Ziggy Marley, Jimmy Buffet, Jimmy Cliff, and Aretha Franklin, as well as an original single.

Admission is free, however they do accept tips in the form of donations to local organizations that do important work in the fights for economic and racial justice. Links will be provided, should you feel moved to donate.