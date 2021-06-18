Tropical Bliss Painting

Paint your way to paradise! Join artist Amy Brauer as she shows how to create this brilliant beachy sunset, step-by-step.

New to acrylic painting? No worries! This painting is beginner-friendly.

Includes one 16x20 canvas and all the materials you’ll need to create your own Tropical Bliss painting. No sunscreen required. BYO fruity umbrella drinks.

Please note: Acrylic paint stains! Disposable aprons will be provided, but clothes you don’t mind getting paint on, just to be safe. Masks are required, and temperatures will be checked upon arrival.

About the instructor:

Amy Brauer is a native Chattanoogan artist and educator. When she’s not teaching painting, you’ll find her planning parties, cooking Italian food, and creating custom pet portraits. Amy loves painting so much, she always signs her paintings with a kiss!