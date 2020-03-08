Trumpet Concert in E Major

Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists 4829 College Drive East, Collegedale, Tennessee

Southern Adventist University presents its Symphony Orchestra on Sunday, March 8, at 7:30 p.m. Under the direction of Laurie Redmer Cadwallader, the program will include multiple selections from “Trumpet Concert in E Major” by Johann Hummel.

This concert will feature guest trumpeter Carlot Dorve, a University of Missouri student with one arm who is pursuing a doctorate in trumpet performance.

The event will be held in the Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists on Southern’s campus and is free and open to the public. 

