Trunk or Treat and Movie

The Soddy-Daisy Community Library has teamed up with David Casteel from the David Casteel State Farm Agency, to present a night of haunting fun. On Saturday, October 29, 2022, they will host the Day of the Dead (Dia de los Muertos) Trunk or Treat event at Veterans Park in Soddy-Daisy, TN.

This free event will have local businesses, non-profit organizations, and families setting up decorated vehicle candy stop. At each trunk, children of all ages will find treats, games, and some spooky surprises.

All participants are encouraged to decorate and dress up. Participating trunks will be competing for one of three prizes: Most Creative DIY, Most Inventive Design, and the People’s Choice Award. If your organization would like to participate, please contact Kelly Flemings for a link to the application.

“We had such a wonderful time celebrating Halloween with our community last year that we couldn’t wait to do it again!” stated the library’s Education & Outreach Coordinator Kelly Flemings. “And this year is going to be even larger and more interactive. You can’t celebrate Dia de los Muertos without going big!”

This event is free and open to everyone, regardless of where they live - it is not just for residents of Soddy-Daisy.

The trunk or treat portion will begin at 4pm and end at 7:30pm. A variety of photo booth opportunities will be set up along the entry line, and guests will be entertained by Los Tres Amigos Mariachi Band. Food trucks will also be on site.

Afterwards, guests are invited to grab a free bag of popcorn and get ready for the movie starting at 8pm. The featured film is about a young aspiring musician, confronted with his family’s ancestral ban on music, enters the Land of the Dead to find his great-great-grandfather, a legendary singer. (Film name withheld due to licensing restrictions.)

Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 50s/lower 60s, so warm blankets and chairs are recommended

“I have some great memories, growing up, participating in community events just like this.” stated State Farm agent David Casteel. “To be able to sponsor and recreate those incredible memories for the children today is simply an honor and a joy.”

The KELCURT Foundation, parent organization of the Soddy-Daisy Community Library, is a recognized IRS 501(c)3 non-profit. The SDCL receives no tax monies and relies on the support of patrons and the community.

For questions about the event or information about participating, contact Kelly Flemings, 423.800.2367, founders@kelcurtfoundation.org, or visit www.kelcurtfoundation.org.