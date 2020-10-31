Trunk or Treat
Come enjoy this safe and fun event. We will be wearing face covering and gloves as we pass out the goodies.
to
Grace United Methodist Church 9833 Hixson Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37379
