Try it Out! Stained Glass

Reflections Gallery 1635 Rossville Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Curious about making stained glass? Here's your chance to give it a shot in this easy, fun, 3 hour workshop. Make a small hanging ornament or suncatcher with all tools and materials provided in the copper foil method. If you can't get enough, join us later for our full Beginners 5 week course!

Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning
