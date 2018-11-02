Tryezz is coming to the Tavern! Combining Jazz, Funk, Classical, Electronic and Global Grooves, Tryezz seeks to clear and rejuvenate the mind, set moods and spread wisdom through the arts and groove. Start your weekend with a cold beer and vibey music.
Tryezz
Tremont Tavern 1203 Hixson Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Thursday
-
This & ThatFree Tai Chi classes
-
Concerts & Live MusicCat Man Smothers
-
This & ThatFree Tai Chi classes
Friday
-
Concerts & Live Music Food & DrinkFood Truck Friday's, SoundCorps: Sidewalk Stages & more
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
-
Education & LearningPumpkin Painting Party
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicJimmy Dormire
-
Concerts & Live MusicMaria Sable
-
This & ThatDread Hollow
Saturday
-
Education & Learning Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family This & ThatChattanooga Mini-Maker Faire
-
Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family This & ThatFarm Days
-
Charity & Fundraisers Kids & Family This & ThatPaws in the Park
Sunday
-
Art & ExhibitionsSimplifying the Still Life with Timur Akhriev
-
Concerts & Live MusicJalil Muhammad
-
Festivals & Fairs This & ThatErlanger Health Fair Day
-
-
Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family This & ThatFarm Days
-
Concerts & Live MusicCourtney Daly
-
Concerts & Live MusicHannah Thomas
Monday
-
Education & LearningHR for Startups and Small Businesses
-
-
Theater & Dance This & ThatAutumn Belly Dance Session
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Concerts & Live Music Kids & FamilyOpen Mic
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
Tuesday
-
Education & LearningTennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute Tour
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
-
Education & LearningIntroduction to Zentangle
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicBill McCallie and In Cahoots
-
Food & Drink Health & Wellness OutdoorPaths to Pints along the Riverwalk
Wednesday
-
Theater & DanceMiddle East Dance
-
Concerts & Live Music Kids & Family OutdoorNoontunes: Floami Fly
-
-
Education & LearningSpecialty Nutrition for Pets with Chronic Disease
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Other Guys
-
Concerts & Live MusicJesse James Jungkurth