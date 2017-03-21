Tuesday Fun Lab with A.I.R. Labs

to Google Calendar - Tuesday Fun Lab with A.I.R. Labs - 2017-03-21 08:45:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tuesday Fun Lab with A.I.R. Labs - 2017-03-21 08:45:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tuesday Fun Lab with A.I.R. Labs - 2017-03-21 08:45:00 iCalendar - Tuesday Fun Lab with A.I.R. Labs - 2017-03-21 08:45:00

A.I.R. Labs 2601 Broad St, Suite B, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Learning Through Gameplay: Students will learn while playing Minecraft, Beseige, Kami and Q.U.B.E. in a supervised setting and on a closed server. Students will spend time playing strategy games off screen, then creating their own board game to play as a group.

Minecraft teaches students math, architecture, agriculture, typing skills and collaboration skills.

Beseige teaches physics, mechanics and architecture.

Kami teaches students geometry, problem solving skills and patience.

Lunch, morning and afternoon snack are included.

Info

A.I.R. Labs 2601 Broad St, Suite B, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408 View Map

Education & Learning

to Google Calendar - Tuesday Fun Lab with A.I.R. Labs - 2017-03-21 08:45:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tuesday Fun Lab with A.I.R. Labs - 2017-03-21 08:45:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tuesday Fun Lab with A.I.R. Labs - 2017-03-21 08:45:00 iCalendar - Tuesday Fun Lab with A.I.R. Labs - 2017-03-21 08:45:00

Current Issue

The Pulse Calendar

Tuesday

February 7, 2017

Wednesday

February 8, 2017

Thursday

February 9, 2017

Friday

February 10, 2017

Saturday

February 11, 2017

Sunday

February 12, 2017

Monday

February 13, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours