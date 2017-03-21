Tuesday Fun Lab with A.I.R. Labs

Learning Through Gameplay: Students will learn while playing Minecraft, Beseige, Kami and Q.U.B.E. in a supervised setting and on a closed server. Students will spend time playing strategy games off screen, then creating their own board game to play as a group.

Minecraft teaches students math, architecture, agriculture, typing skills and collaboration skills.

Beseige teaches physics, mechanics and architecture.

Kami teaches students geometry, problem solving skills and patience.

Lunch, morning and afternoon snack are included.