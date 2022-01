× Expand Matheson Wynnemer Tuesdays with Morrie

Ensemble Theatre of Chattanooga presents TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE by Jeffrey Hatcher and Mitch Albom, based on the book by Mitch Albom. The play based on the book of the same name that finds famed sports journalist Mitch Albom reconnecting and "enrolling" in one final class with his ailing college professor Morrie Schwartz