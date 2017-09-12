Tupac Lives: Poetry

On September 12th, 2017 the Association for Visual Arts and Velvet Poetry are collaborating to present Tupac Lives. Taking place on the day prior to the anniversary of his death, the purpose of this workshop is to study and be influenced by Tupac’s book of poems, “The Rose that Grew from Concrete.”

This intimate event enables participants to write a Tupac inspired piece while listening to preselected songs, and concentrating on multiple writings from his book. The connection between inspiration and creativity will also be observed as visual artworks and dance are performed live.

This program has a limited amount of seats and eventbrite tickets are available with a suggested donation. For more information please call the AVA gallery at 423-265-4282. To obtain tickets please visit the Eventbrite website or the Tupac Lives Facebook event page.

Guest performers include:Tiera Ball: Artist/PoetKenneth Glatt: DancerKanika Jahmila: Artist/PoetJas Milam: ArtistJuanita Montgomery: Artist/PoetCharity Painter: Poet