Turnpike Troubadours with Charley Crockett

If the Turnpike Troubadours are playing in your town, you’ll know it. A block or two from the venue, you’ll see the crowds lining up. Get closer and you’ll start to hear the music -- rockin’ hard, lashed by burnin’ fiddle and guitar, maybe a little rough on the edges but with a deep-rooted soul that's impossible to resist. And if you make it through the door, you’ll witness one of the best shows you'll ever see.