Turnpike Troubadours with Charley Crockett

Google Calendar - Turnpike Troubadours with Charley Crockett - 2017-10-23 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Turnpike Troubadours with Charley Crockett - 2017-10-23 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Turnpike Troubadours with Charley Crockett - 2017-10-23 20:00:00 iCalendar - Turnpike Troubadours with Charley Crockett - 2017-10-23 20:00:00

Robert Kirk Walker Community Theatre 399 McCallie Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

If the Turnpike Troubadours are playing in your town, you’ll know it. A block or two from the venue, you’ll see the crowds lining up. Get closer and you’ll start to hear the music -- rockin’ hard, lashed by burnin’ fiddle and guitar, maybe a little rough on the edges but with a deep-rooted soul that's impossible to resist. And if you make it through the door, you’ll witness one of the best shows you'll ever see.

Info
Robert Kirk Walker Community Theatre 399 McCallie Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
Google Calendar - Turnpike Troubadours with Charley Crockett - 2017-10-23 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Turnpike Troubadours with Charley Crockett - 2017-10-23 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Turnpike Troubadours with Charley Crockett - 2017-10-23 20:00:00 iCalendar - Turnpike Troubadours with Charley Crockett - 2017-10-23 20:00:00
Current Issue

The Pulse Calendar

Tuesday

August 22, 2017

Wednesday

August 23, 2017

Thursday

August 24, 2017

Friday

August 25, 2017

Saturday

August 26, 2017

Sunday

August 27, 2017

Monday

August 28, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours