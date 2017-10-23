If the Turnpike Troubadours are playing in your town, you’ll know it. A block or two from the venue, you’ll see the crowds lining up. Get closer and you’ll start to hear the music -- rockin’ hard, lashed by burnin’ fiddle and guitar, maybe a little rough on the edges but with a deep-rooted soul that's impossible to resist. And if you make it through the door, you’ll witness one of the best shows you'll ever see.
Turnpike Troubadours with Charley Crockett
Robert Kirk Walker Community Theatre 399 McCallie Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
