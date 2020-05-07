Tennessee Valley Canoe Club Virtual Happy Hour

TVCC Virtual Happy Hour

Let's get happy separately! COVID19 has changed the way we do a lot of things, including our May Member Meeting. However, we can still get together via the magic of virtual reality. We will be hosting happy hour next Thursday, May 7 at 7 PM through zoom.

Come hang out and catch up with friends we aren't able to see right now. I’m encouraging everyone to wear your gear so we can recognize each other. I will be hosting this for two hours hosting so you can come in and leave when you want. Everyone is welcome. Please go the TVCC Website Events section to get the link:

Event Details: https://tvccpaddler.com/events-2-2/