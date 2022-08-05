× Expand William Johnson Hold That Pose

(Reception August 5th--on display through August 31st)

In-Town Gallery presents a showing of photographs and heirloom furniture created by Chattanooga area

photographer and woodworker, William Johnson. The title of his show,“Twice Over Forty”, refers to the

fact that Mr. Johnson has reached his 80th birthday, or as he says, “I’m twice forty!” To celebrate this

milestone, his show will feature large scale photographs, custom designed and crafted heirloom quality

furniture as well as other smaller finely crafted wood pieces. Beginning with a reception Friday, August

5th 5-8 pm, the show will run until August 31st.

Johnson has pursued photography since the age of fourteen when his dad set up a dark room. Then in his

forties his lifelong joy in building things morphed into designing and building fine furniture. Combining

functionality with a clean elegant look, his pieces are strongly influenced by Shaker designs and the Artsand-Crafts era. The major furniture piece in this show will be a Hall Table made from Brazilian Cherry.

In addition to his furniture, “Twice Over Forty” will also feature large-scale black and white photographs

such as, “Standing Ready”, which is 28” x 42” in size, as well as Johnson’s bold color photographs, taken

both locally and in his travels.

William Johnson grew up in New Jersey but spent much of his life on the west coast working in Silicon

Valley before coming to the Chattanooga area. He and his wife Sherry settled in Cleveland, TN in 2003.

