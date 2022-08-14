Twitty & Lynn: A Salute to Conway & Loretta

× Expand Twitty & Lynn/GEM Theatre Twitty & Lynn

After selling out their first concert at The GEM, Twitty & Lynn just added a second performance of A Salute to Conway & Loretta. Tayla Lynn, granddaughter of Loretta Lynn, and Tre Twitty, grandson of Conway Twitty, promise a memorable show as they share the stories and sing the songs of their iconic grandparents. It is a must-see concert as Tayla brings the laughs, and sometimes the tears, with her tales of traveling the road alongside her “Memaw” while Tre makes you feel like his “Poppy” is right back on stage with his smooth style and delivery. Tickets are $34-$39; reserved seating is recommended and available online: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35906.