× Expand Twitty & Lynn/The GEM Twitty & Lynn at The GEM Theatre

Fans of Tayla Lynn’s “Memaw” and Tre Twitty’s “Poppy” will not want to miss this memorable concert experience. The next generation deliver their iconic grandparents’ pure country music along with amusing, intriguing stories. Show starts at 7:30pm on Friday, August 12. Tickets are $34-$39. Reserved seating is available online: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35906.