Michelle and Christopher Kuo are a mother and son two piano duo team on a mission to make the world a better place.

Two Piano Journey is the critically acclaimed mother and son piano duo, Michelle and Christopher Kuo. Michelle Kuo, a child prodigy who played sold out concert halls in Taiwan, gave up her promising career and dream to tour the world to raise her two sons.

She continued to hone her talent as a teacher, helping many of her students get accepted into conservatories. When her son, Christopher, learned about the opportunities she left behind as a young pianist, he convinced her to perform with him as a two piano team.

Michelle and Christopher Kuo are performing a two piano recital for the benefit of the Chattanooga Area Food Bank. The Chattanooga Area Food Bank is a critical member of the Feeding America network of food banks that provides millions of healthy meals to families in need.

100% of the proceeds of the event will go to the Chattanooga Area Food Bank.