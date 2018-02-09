The Woodshop Presents is a concert series recorded live in front of an audience of no more than 50 people. Our goal is to provide a comfortable environment where both the musicians and the listeners can feel at home. $10 at the door. BYOB.
TWP: Thomas Csorba + Focus Fox + Megan Alford
The Woodshop 5500 St. Elmo Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
