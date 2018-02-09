TWP: Thomas Csorba + Focus Fox + Megan Alford

to Google Calendar - TWP: Thomas Csorba + Focus Fox + Megan Alford - 2018-02-09 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - TWP: Thomas Csorba + Focus Fox + Megan Alford - 2018-02-09 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - TWP: Thomas Csorba + Focus Fox + Megan Alford - 2018-02-09 20:00:00 iCalendar - TWP: Thomas Csorba + Focus Fox + Megan Alford - 2018-02-09 20:00:00

The Woodshop 5500 St. Elmo Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

The Woodshop Presents is a concert series recorded live in front of an audience of no more than 50 people. Our goal is to provide a comfortable environment where both the musicians and the listeners can feel at home. $10 at the door. BYOB.

Info
The Woodshop 5500 St. Elmo Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
Concerts & Live Music
4236643302
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - TWP: Thomas Csorba + Focus Fox + Megan Alford - 2018-02-09 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - TWP: Thomas Csorba + Focus Fox + Megan Alford - 2018-02-09 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - TWP: Thomas Csorba + Focus Fox + Megan Alford - 2018-02-09 20:00:00 iCalendar - TWP: Thomas Csorba + Focus Fox + Megan Alford - 2018-02-09 20:00:00
Digital Issue 15.04

The Pulse Calendar

Tuesday

January 30, 2018

Wednesday

January 31, 2018

Thursday

February 1, 2018

Friday

February 2, 2018

Saturday

February 3, 2018

Sunday

February 4, 2018

Monday

February 5, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours