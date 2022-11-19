× Expand Mars Michael Tyler Booth with Reid Haughton at Songbirds

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Standing Show

General Admission Advanced: $15

General Admission Day of Show: $20

TYLER BOOTH

Often in country music, artists leave their small hometowns with big stories to tell -- in singer-songwriter Tyler Booth's case, those stories are his very own. From supporting some of the genre's top stars including Joe Diffie, Brooks and Dunn, Dwight Yoakam, and Josh Abbott to building a grass-roots fan base across the nation, the 25-year-old singer has already lived a life worth writing songs about. Now Booth is touring behind the arrival of his Grab The Reins EP.

"There's something about making a song and just dying to show it to people," he says. "Ever since I was a kid, I was always writing them and begging my dad to listen. I don't know if there's a better feeling than letting people hear your music."

Born and raised in the rule-class city of Campton, Kentucky, Booth always knew he wanted to be a singer. After "finally getting a guitar tuned" at 12 years old, he mastered a few power chords and sat in on his uncle's band rehearsal. From that point on, in a town where everybody knew everybody, he became famous for his baritone and songwriting chops.

After enrolling at Morehead State University for music, over the next two years Booth opened for the likes of fellow Kentuckians Dwight Yoakam and Chris Knight. In 2019, Brooks and Dunn enlisted him for their reprisal of "Lost and Found.” Just half a year later, Booth unveiled his debut singles, “Long Comes a Girl” and “Where the Livin’ Is,” and in early 2020, he inked his deal with Sony Music Nashville/Villa 40 and signed his first publishing deal with Warner Chappel. Since, the songwriter has continued rolling out new music and performing them for his devoted fanbase at shows across the country, all the while keeping his small-town roots near and dear to his heart.

"It's funny," he says. "Back home, I wrote a lot of songs but didn't have anybody to show them to. Now, I'm writing with like-minded people and getting paid to do it. But at the end of the day, I'm pretty much doing what I've always been doing."

REID HAUGHTON

Haughton’s ambition and ability to evolve has shown through his music career. Since moving to Nashville in 2021 Haughton released his single 'Got the Girl' to rave reviews, and has shared the stage with several artists, including Dwight Yoakam, Aaron Watson, Priscilla Block, and more! Haughton's latest release 'Break Up Going Down' is available everywhere now!