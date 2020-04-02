The Net Resource Foundation is excited to announce a collaboration with ArtsBuild to immerse South Chattanooga youth in relevant cultural arts education that will culminate in an Ubuntu Community Celebration.

“It’s important to celebrate our African American culture to inspire and education others about our heritage,” says Kamaya Sanders, student in The Net Resource Foundations After School program.

Students will participate in a six week arts intensive with SPLASH Youth Arts, a hip hop dance workshop with Devante Williams of D.Williams Dance Academy, as well as, research notable African Americans that have impacted South Chattanooga. In addition, students will survey their parents and relatives about traditional African American cuisine. This six week intensive will culminate with an Ubuntu Community Celebration.

The entire community is invited to attend the Ubuntu Community Celebration on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at the Westside Missionary Baptist Church located at 4001 Hughes Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn. 37410 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. This celebration will highlight the work of the students in the Westside Youth LeadershipAcademy as well as serve as an open house for the Net Resource Foundation.